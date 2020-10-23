MSP unveils new tool for park users

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks launched a new state park and historic site status map providing the public with one convenient location to easily view closures and information that may impact upcoming visits to a Missouri state park or historic site.

The map highlights temporary closures that may be experienced while visiting a park or site including closures related to trails, roads, beaches, parking lots, gates, shower houses or restrooms. Visitors are encouraged to check the map prior to leaving for the park or site in preparation of their visit by visiting https://mostateparks.com or https://modnr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=0cc1b6513d6e407694aede7b7bdbde93 .

Capacity at state parks and historic sites is being monitored closely in order to prevent overcrowding. If nearing capacity, parking lots or gates may close temporarily.