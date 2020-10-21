National enduro race coming to Shepherd Mountain Bike Park

Big Mountain Enduro has officially announced that its first race of the spring season will be at Shepherd Mountain Bike Park in Ironton.
The race will be May 2. The bike park is slated to open in the spring.
“Having a nationally recognized enduro race will bring lots of nationwide attention to both the park and the region,” said Chuck Correll, who owns the Fort Davidson Cafe and is a member of the Arcadia Valley Tourism Committee and the Valley Growth Initiative (VGI). “We suspect it will draw attention from both bikers and non-bikers alike.”
The other races in the series will be in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Big Sky, Montana, and Winter Park, Colorado.
“The brand-new Shepherd Mountain Bike Park in Ironton, Mo., will feature some of the most steep, technical and gnarly riding anywhere between the Appalachians and the Rockies,” Big Mountain Enduro’s website says. “Race day will feature five stages and upwards of 3000-feet of climbing and descending, as well as an all-day party on top of the mountain with the stage starts right next to the DJ!”
Enduro is a form of mountain bike racing in which downhill rides are timed.
In an update meeting about the bike park in August, Correll announced that the City of Ironton was in the negotiation phase with Big Mountain Enduro.
Support Local Journalism
Correll said in August that the expansive social media community of mountain bikers has been abuzz about the park.
“We are literally known coast-to-coast at this point and we’re not even finished building the park yet,” he said.
Big Mountain Enduro’s site says that Shepherd Mountain is a "can’t miss stop for new adventure."
“Designed by the same brainchild behind the awesome trails at Glorieta in Sante Fe, New Mexico, racers can expect a mix of tight, steep, and chunky tech, huge natural rock formations, and a roller coaster of trails that will leave them scratching their collective heads and wondering, ‘How in the world is the riding so good here!’” the site says.
The site also mentions the park proximity to attractions like Johnson’s Shut-Ins and Elephant Rocks State Park.
“In addition to the quality stages, the city of Ironton offers a remarkable, friendly, small-town experience that is sure to lure racers back for years to come,” the site says. “Nestled in the Arcadia Valley, Ironton is centrally located in the middle of some of the most beautiful and fun outdoor experiences in the country.”
With the nationwide exposure from the race, Correll said they are currently coordinating with surrounding counties in order to determine if development of a regional tourism strategy is viable.
“In our view, outdoor activities will take a front row seat as people plan vacations closer to home,” he added. “The more activities we offer, the longer they’ll stay. The prospects are very exciting!”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!