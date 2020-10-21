National enduro race coming to Shepherd Mountain Bike Park

Big Mountain Enduro has officially announced that its first race of the spring season will be at Shepherd Mountain Bike Park in Ironton.

The race will be May 2. The bike park is slated to open in the spring.

“Having a nationally recognized enduro race will bring lots of nationwide attention to both the park and the region,” said Chuck Correll, who owns the Fort Davidson Cafe and is a member of the Arcadia Valley Tourism Committee and the Valley Growth Initiative (VGI). “We suspect it will draw attention from both bikers and non-bikers alike.”

The other races in the series will be in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Big Sky, Montana, and Winter Park, Colorado.

“The brand-new Shepherd Mountain Bike Park in Ironton, Mo., will feature some of the most steep, technical and gnarly riding anywhere between the Appalachians and the Rockies,” Big Mountain Enduro’s website says. “Race day will feature five stages and upwards of 3000-feet of climbing and descending, as well as an all-day party on top of the mountain with the stage starts right next to the DJ!”

Enduro is a form of mountain bike racing in which downhill rides are timed.