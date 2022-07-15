Nature photographer speaking at Farmington Library

Photographer and teacher Aaron Hampton will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday meeting of the East Ozarks Audubon Society. The program begins at 7 p.m. in the Farmington Public Library when Hampton will speak about the “magic mix” — the Sax-Zim Bog — as well as other nearby birding areas.

A brief social time with light refreshments will precede the program at 6:30 p.m.

Even if you don’t like birds, you’ve got to see this. Whether you are a new or experienced birder, or not a birder at all, you would be wise as an owl to visit the Sax-Zim Bog, near Duluth, Minnesota.

Sax-Zim Bog — designated as an Important Bird Area (IBA) — has been described as a “magic mix” of habitats, providing a unique blend of species found nowhere else in the United States. Great gray owls and northern hawk owls are sought-after sightings for anyone.

Crex Meadows in Wisconsin and Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge in Minnesota are other nearby areas where one can see thousands of sandhill cranes each October, along with countless other animal and plant species.

“Aaron has visited these areas extensively,” said Ann Blanchfield. “A master photographer, he will share some of his experiences with us. He has worked as the lead keeper of reptiles at Brookfield Zoo and currently teaches science in the Richwoods School District. Aaron is also a long-time advocate for science, nature and conservation. If you don’t think you like birdwatching, this program might just change your mind.

Due to COVID concerns, social distancing is required for all participants. Masks are recommended for those who have not been vaccinated and are required for those who haven’t. The event is free and open to the Public. For additional information, contact Ann Blanchfield at 573-705-8880 You can view some of his work at https://aaronhamptonphotography.zenfolio.com/