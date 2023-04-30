The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is welcoming popular northwest musical artist John Nilsen to the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center for a nature-inspired performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Registration is not required.

Nilsen is a noted pianist and acoustic musician from Portland, Oregon.

His nature-inspired performance on May 6 will be complemented by spectacular landscape and wildlife images by MDC Photographer Noppadol Paothong. Paothong’s photography can be seen regularly in MDC’s "Missouri Conservationist" magazine and in many other MDC publications.

Notable album releases by Nilsen on the Magic Wing label include “Places I Go,” “Local Ocean,” and the folk-rock CD, “John Nilsen and SWIMFISH.” As a Yamaha signature artist, Nilsen travels internationally, playing over 225 performances a year.

More details on Nilsen’s work can be found online at johnnilsen.com.

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.