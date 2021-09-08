One site, two parks host public comment sessions Sept. 18

They bring in thousands of visitors — and thousands, if not millions, of dollars — to the Parkland every year, and now three Missouri State Park properties in the area are holding a series of public meetings on Sept. 18.
St. Francois State Park, Missouri Mines State Historic Site, and the historic site’s adjoining St. Joe State Park bring in campers, rock hounds, history nerds, museum lovers, ORV riders, bicyclists, fishers, hikers, birders and all-around nature-lovers in droves.
On Sept. 18, the day’s public meetings begin at St. Joe State Park at 2 p.m., under Shelter 1 located within the Pim Day-Use Area. Visitors can set their GPS for 2800 Pimville Rd., about three miles south of Highway 32 in Park Hills. For more information about the meeting, call the park at 573-431-1069.
About two hours later, representatives from Missouri State Parks invite will hold an informational meeting at Missouri Mines State Historic Site, 4000 Highway 32, Park Hills, at 4 p.m. at the museum. For more information about the meeting, call the site at 573-431-6226.
Two hours after that, at 6 p.m., state parks representatives take their public-meeting road show to St. Francois State Park’s amphitheater in the campground, 8920 US Highway 67, at 6 p.m. For more information about the meeting, call the park at 573-358-2173.
Missouri State Parks holds annual public meetings at all of its parks and historic sites to gauge public opinions and ideas on usage, services, amenities, and future plans. Everyone who attends is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines to protect themselves and others.
The popularity of the two parks and historic site, in addition to Hawn State Park and others in the area, contributed to what was estimated to be 18 million visitors as many as 10 years ago, when it was also estimated that for every dollar spent by Missouri State Parks to operate the state park system, Missouri’s economy saw a $26 return on investment.
Comparing the November 2017 and December 2020 annual data sheets for each property, the numbers look different between the non-pandemic year, and the year when three-fourths of the months were marked by COVID-19.
For St. Joe State Park, 2017 brought in 652,804 people by November, accounting for 30,431 ORV permits sold and bringing in $20,163 dollars in local and state sales tax. In December 2020, the park tallied $22,245 in local and state sales tax and 36,032 ORV permits sold, but saw fewer people in attendance, with just 442,191 visitors.
St. Francois State Park brought in 280,011 visitors by December 2020 as compared to November 2017’s 287,612, but it brought in $11,811 in state and local sales tax in 2020, more than 2017’s $9,833 total.
While the two parks saw mild reduction in 2020 visitors, the Missouri Mines State Historic Site saw an increase in attendance compared with 2017. By December 2020, the site had 42,756 visitors, compared with 40,615 by November 2017.
