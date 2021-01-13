ORV trail opens Thursday in Park Hills

The new Donnely-LaMear Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Trailhead in Park Hills will open to the public on Thursday.

Located just off the Fairgrounds Drive exit off of U.S. 67, the new trailhead will provide visitors access to St. Joe State Park's ORV trail systems.

Entrance to the 2,200-foot long trail from the trailhead location will be available for winter hours Thursdays through Sundays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are two parking lots located at the trailhead entrance, restroom facilities, and a gate booth with an attendant. The trailhead's hiking and biking trail is already open and accessible free of charge.

Park Hills City Administrator Mark McFarland said that while the ORV trail would be opened Thursday, the city hopes to hold an opening ceremony with state and local officials in the spring.

"We're doing a soft opening right now," said McFarland. "This way, we can work through any issues, and by the time of the grand opening, we'll have all of the kinks worked out."

McFarland noted that ORV trail riders would need to purchase their ORV permits online before entering the park.