Park boosting end-of-summer fun

Staff members at Washington State Park, located near De Soto, are inviting everyone out for a weekend of interpretive programs and sweet treats at their end-of-summer event Friday through Sunday. The following weekend, they're having Archaeology Day.
Programs include:
Friday: "S'more Favorite Things," 6 p.m. at campground and cabins.
Interpretive staff will be visiting campground and cabin guests to discuss the weekend's programming and hand out S'mores kits to celebrate a sweet end of summer. Kids will receive an activity page they can turn in at a later weekend program for a sweet surprise.
Saturday: Petroglyph and glade tour, 4 p.m. at petroglyph site.
Park interpretive staff members will lead a guided tour of the park's most significant cultural site: the petroglyphs. Participants can view the ancient stone carvings, learn about their origins and hear modern interpretations.
Ice cream social is 7 p.m. at campground entrance
Park staff members will celebrate the holiday weekend and the sweet end-of-summer season with an ice cream social. Campers are invited to stop by and enjoy a sweet treat during their stay.
Sunday: Petroglyph and glade tour, 4 p.m. at petroglyph site (repeat of Saturday program), interpretive program – 6 p.m. at campground amphitheater.
Park interpretive staff will present a program to end the interpretive season.
Sept. 11: Archeology Day
Staff members invite the public for a fun day of archeology beginning at 10 a.m. at Shelter 2, in the Big River Day-Use Area of the park, with flint knapping, atlatl throwing and other demonstrations and activities.
To end the day, interpretive staff will provide a guided petroglyph tour at 2 p.m. at the petroglyph site, which is across from Shelter #1/CCC Ridge.
The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.
Washington State Park is located 10 miles south of De Soto and 15 miles north of Potosi on State Highway 21. For more information about the meeting, call Washington State Park at 636-586-5768.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.