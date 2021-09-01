Park boosting end-of-summer fun

Staff members at Washington State Park, located near De Soto, are inviting everyone out for a weekend of interpretive programs and sweet treats at their end-of-summer event Friday through Sunday. The following weekend, they're having Archaeology Day.

Programs include:

Friday: "S'more Favorite Things," 6 p.m. at campground and cabins.

Interpretive staff will be visiting campground and cabin guests to discuss the weekend's programming and hand out S'mores kits to celebrate a sweet end of summer. Kids will receive an activity page they can turn in at a later weekend program for a sweet surprise.

Saturday: Petroglyph and glade tour, 4 p.m. at petroglyph site.

Park interpretive staff members will lead a guided tour of the park's most significant cultural site: the petroglyphs. Participants can view the ancient stone carvings, learn about their origins and hear modern interpretations.

Ice cream social is 7 p.m. at campground entrance

Park staff members will celebrate the holiday weekend and the sweet end-of-summer season with an ice cream social. Campers are invited to stop by and enjoy a sweet treat during their stay.