Photo contest

Kate Sprague’s photo of a whitetail buck won first place in the Wildlife category of the 2018 Powder Valley Nature Center Amateur Photography contest. All winning photos will be displayed in the nature center’s hallway gallery throughout the month of February.

 By Kate Sprague, courtesy of Mo. Dept. of Conservation

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Nature Center has announced the results of its 2018 photo contest, and the winning entries will be displayed in the nature center’s exhibit hallway during the month of February.

“Our first Amateur Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center Photo Contest was a success with 36 photographers submitting over 100 photos,” said MDC Naturalist Shelly Colatskie.

The contest opened in March and was free of charge to amateur photographers of all ages. Winners in 10 categories were selected, including two youth categories. The contest accepted photos taken by amateur photographers at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center, or nearby Emmenegger Nature Park/Possum Woods Conservation Area, and Claire Gempp Davidson Memorial Wildlife Area.

First place winning photographers in adult categories were:

Winter: Ann West

Spring: Peter Baechle

Summer: Mike Conley

Fall: Kate Sprague

Water: Mandy Yeager

Plants: George Bolhafner

Wildlife: Kate Sprague

People and Nature: Gabbie Stieb

First place winners in youth categories were:

Water: Abigail Gorline

Wildlife: Catharyn Ryden

“We loved seeing Missourians discover and enjoy the outdoors through photography,” Colatskie said.

The 2019 photo contest is currently under way and the nature center will be accepting images through Nov. 1, 2019. For more details and an entry form, go to https://bit.ly/2LZJa1R, or contact Shelly Colatskie at shelly.colatskie@mdc.mo.gov (link sends e-mail), or call 314-301-1506 ext. 4222.

In addition to having their photos displayed at Powder Valley, contest winners also received award ribbons.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.

