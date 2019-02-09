The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Nature Center has announced the results of its 2018 photo contest, and the winning entries will be displayed in the nature center’s exhibit hallway during the month of February.
“Our first Amateur Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center Photo Contest was a success with 36 photographers submitting over 100 photos,” said MDC Naturalist Shelly Colatskie.
The contest opened in March and was free of charge to amateur photographers of all ages. Winners in 10 categories were selected, including two youth categories. The contest accepted photos taken by amateur photographers at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center, or nearby Emmenegger Nature Park/Possum Woods Conservation Area, and Claire Gempp Davidson Memorial Wildlife Area.
First place winning photographers in adult categories were:
Winter: Ann West
Spring: Peter Baechle
Summer: Mike Conley
Fall: Kate Sprague
Water: Mandy Yeager
Plants: George Bolhafner
Wildlife: Kate Sprague
People and Nature: Gabbie Stieb
First place winners in youth categories were:
Water: Abigail Gorline
Wildlife: Catharyn Ryden
“We loved seeing Missourians discover and enjoy the outdoors through photography,” Colatskie said.
The 2019 photo contest is currently under way and the nature center will be accepting images through Nov. 1, 2019. For more details and an entry form, go to https://bit.ly/2LZJa1R, or contact Shelly Colatskie at shelly.colatskie@mdc.mo.gov (link sends e-mail), or call 314-301-1506 ext. 4222.
In addition to having their photos displayed at Powder Valley, contest winners also received award ribbons.
Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.