Pickle Springs reopens Saturday in time for cooler weather

Following an approved parking lot renovation project, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will reopen Pickle Springs Natural Area in Ste. Genevieve ahead of schedule on Saturday.

The new design will help ease parking issues during peak usage times, with double the number of available parking spaces. Previous high peak usage resulted in overflow parking along Dorlac Road, which impacted private driveways, emergency vehicle passage, and local agriculture producers.

Construction included a one-way road, that is 560 feet long and 20 feet wide, looped around back to Dorlac Road. Pickle Springs now has 20 feet of angle parking spots available, placed every 12 feet on each side of the new parking area. The new lot is located north of the previous parking area.

“This project was one of our region’s highest priorities due to the high visitation and the need to alleviate the issues for neighboring landowners, the county, and local law enforcement,” MDC Regional Administrator Tony Jaco said. “We have worked quickly to complete the project ahead of schedule as to not interrupt visitor’s summertime plans.”

Questions regarding Pickle Springs Natural Area can be directed to MDC’s Southeast Regional Office at 573-290-5730.

