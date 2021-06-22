Pickle Springs to be closed for six weeks this summer

If hiking through Pickle Springs Natural Area is on your list of things to do this summer, take note.

The area in Ste. Genevieve will be closed from July 12 to Aug. 20 for a parking lot renovation project, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced this week.

The new design will help ease parking issues during peak usage times by doubling the number of available parking spaces, according to the MDC. There are currently 41 parking spaces, but there will 87 spaces when the project is finished, including four ADA and three bus parking spots.

High peak usage has resulted in overflow parking along Dorlac Road, impacting private driveways, emergency vehicle passage, and local agriculture producers. Landowners adjacent to Pickle Springs Natural Area, and county commissioners have also voiced similar concerns, the MDC said.

Pickle Springs Natural Area is one of the most-used areas in the Southeast region, with the peak usage time being the spring and fall months. The area was purchased by MDC in 1985.

MDC Regional Administrator Tony Jaco said with public use of the area slated to decrease in July and August due to higher temperatures, “this was the best timeframe to close the area.”