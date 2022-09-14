Plant council: Skip invasives, plant natives

The Missouri Invasive Plant Council (MoIP), alongside the Grow Native! native plant marketing and education program, is highlighting fall as an ideal time of year to plant native trees.

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, MoIP will be promoting information about the types of trees that are native to Missouri, as well as planting tips and tricks to help give your new tree a great start at a new life.

Fall is an ideal time to plant trees, shrubs, grasses, and wildflowers, and it's an opportune time to think about incorporating native plants into your garden and landscape, according to MoIP. MoIP is asking Missourians to skip the invasive plants and choose native plants instead.

Gardeners and shoppers looking for native trees and shrubs can search the Grow Native! plant database and sort through more than 330 native plants, including trees and shrubs. Grow Native! provides not only recommendations of specific trees and shrubs that are native to Missouri, but also a searchable online database of nurseries, landscapers, and other native plant resources.

MoIP offers a wealth of resources to facilitate the fall planting of native trees at grownative.org/learn/native-tree-resources/, which provides native tree lists, tree planting and pruning guides, and more. It is where Missourians will find the answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about controlling invasive plants and planting native trees:

I’m ready to stop planting invasives, but how do I know what is invasive?

I’m ready to plant native trees and shrubs, but how do I know what to buy?

I know what native tree I want to buy, but where can I buy it?

I am ready to plant my native tree, but how should I plant it?

For anyone ready to plant Missouri trees and shrubs, MoIP has teamed up with Grow Native! professional members who are selling native trees and shrubs this fall or offer landscaping services. Grow Native! professional members with fall promotions of native trees and other native plants include:

Sow Wild Natives http://sowwildnatives.com/products

Sugar Creek Gardens https://sugarcreekgardens.com/

Ozark Soul Native Plants https://www.ozarksoul.com/

Richard Clayton Barrett Landscape Architect https://www.richardclaytonbarrett.com/

Quiet Village Landscaping https://www.quietvillagelandscaping.com/project-gallery

Pollinator Patches, LLC https://www.allthepollinators.com/

Papillon Perennial https://www.papillonperennials.com/

The Missouri Invasive Plant Council (MoIP) advocates for making early detection and control of known and potential invasive plants a statewide priority. In 2015, the Missouri Prairie Foundation’s Grow Native! program spearheaded this multi-agency, multi-industry networking and advocacy group to bolster statewide efforts to identify and control the invasive plants that severely impact several sectors of the Missouri economy and native biodiversity. The purpose of the council—working as a united, supportive front — is to review, discuss, and recommend educational and regulatory action related to managing known and potential non-­native invasive plants. Representatives from the fields of conservation, agriculture, botanical science, ecological services, plant production, horticulture, landscape services and design, and arboriculture make up the council.