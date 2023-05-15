Forest Service recreation managers have been working hard to get all the recreation areas cleaned up and ready for use on the Potosi/Fredericktown Ranger District.

Silver Mines, Marble Creek, Hazel Creek, Berryman, Brazil Creek, and Wild Boar Ridge Campground at Council Bluff are open for business. Chapel Hill Beach at Council Bluff Lake will be open for the season starting Memorial Day weekend. The contractor at Red Bluff Recreation Area continues to make progress at getting all the new improvements completed. Rain and cold weather caused some project delays; and currently it is estimated to reopen sometime in mid-summer.

Some of the sites are on the national reservation system.

Reservations can be made for multiple campsites at Silver Mines and Council Bluff campgrounds through Recreation.gov. All the district’s recreation areas also have walk-up sites where no reservation is needed, for those who like to be spontaneous.

Red Bluff Recreation Area is still under construction.

Key features are installed, such as the new dump station and shower building. The slab for the second picnic pavilion has been poured. Some landscaping and tree planting has taken place in the three new camping loops as well. Some asphalt work for camping spurs remains to be done. The Forest Service has all the picnic tables, fire rings, and lantern posts ready to install at the new camp sites in the coming weeks.

District Ranger Becky Ewing added, “We were hoping to have this site open for the beginning of the season, but I am very happy with the progress being made; and as soon as we can open it up for visitors this summer, you can bet we are going to invite everyone in to see the site and enjoy its updated amenities.”

Simultaneous to the construction at Red Bluff, a group of local Forest Service employees are preparing for the “Phase 2” work.

Phase 2 refers to the part of the project that determines what day use activities and amenities will be along the river in the recreation area. By early summer, there will be opportunities for the public to review the preliminary Phase 2 plans, which focus on activities in the Huzzah Creek floodplain.

Some public feedback has already identified the need to restore the floodplain by decommissioning unneeded roads, overnight camping spurs and other facilities left in the old camping loops.

“People have voiced their desire to keep access to the creek for fishing, boating and water play,” said Ewing. “I also know people are interested in having picnic areas near the creek and possibly a walking or bicycle trail.”

The Potosi Ranger Station is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach us by calling (573) 438-5427. To receive updates on Mark Twain National Forest events and happenings, like us on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/marktwainnationalforest.

View all the recreation offerings of the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District at fs.usda.gov/recarea/mtnf/recarea/?recid=21836.