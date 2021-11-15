Program on Missouri Orchids set for Tuesday at library

East Ozarks Audubon Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Farmington Public Library. At the meeting, Stephen Dilks will present the program "Missouri Orchids – Masterpieces of Nature."

A social time with light refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. The program is free and open to the public.

There are 33 orchid species in Missouri.

Dilks, an avid naturalist, has been on a mission to photograph all of them — not an easy task since orchids grow in very specialized settings and bloom at specific times of the year. While many a springtime hiker is thrilled to spot a lovely Yellow Lady’s Slipper growing along a stream side, even the most observant may easily overlook the small blooms on the Adder’s Mouth orchid which stands just 6-inches tall.

Naturally occurring orchids are indicators of healthy ecosystems: habitat destruction, human collection, pesticide use and climate change have increasingly reduced orchid numbers. Unlike cultivated varieties, native orchids do not thrive in home flowerbeds: a woodland walk or a visit to a native grassland prairie is the way to enjoy these gems.

What is an orchid? Where do they grow? What role do they serve in nature? There’s lots to learn and appreciate about orchids, one of nature’s true masterpieces.

