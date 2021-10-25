Public invited to virtual meeting to discuss proposed fee changes

Anyone who joins the meeting will have the opportunity to learn more about the fee update process. Recreation program managers will be on the call to field questions and give guidance if anyone wants to provide additional input before the comment period closes on Nov. 1.

Mark Twain National Forest is proposing fee changes at various recreation sites as we seek to maintain and improve our customer service. The public can continue to view and comment on these proposed fee changes by visiting an interactive online map until Nov. 1.

Forest Recreation Program Manager Thomas Saylors will be on the call to gather input from anyone that joins. Saylors said, “This is a great opportunity for people to share their thoughts before the comment period ends, and I look forward to connecting with everyone that attends.”