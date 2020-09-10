Public meetings held for four area parks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting Saturday at 1 p.m. at the River Store in Johnson’s Shut-ins State Park. This will be a combined public meeting for Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Taum Sauk Mountain and Jay Nixon state parks.

Sam A. Baker State Park will host its own informational meeting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the CCC Lodge.

The public is invited to share comments about the parks and their operations during the informational meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public.

The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.