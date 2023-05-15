Quilters, it’s time to get ready.

The 2023 Salt River Quilt Show will be held Sept. 16-17 inside the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine at the Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site in Florida, Missouri. Ribbons and prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each category.

This year’s theme is “The Seasons of Our Lives.” We all go through seasons in our lives, such as our childhood school years, higher education, marriage, employment, child rearing, retirement, traveling and loss. Our goals, aspirations and realities are as individual as our fingerprints. Entrants have the opportunity to express their favorite life seasons.

Additional quilt categories will include: hand-quilted or hand-pieced quilts; other quilted items, such as clothing, totes and pillows; small quilts (baby or miniature); and, miscellaneous bed-size quilts or wall-hangings. The quilts will be judged in each category and ribbons and prizes will be awarded. For more information and quilt entry forms, visit mostateparks.com/event/97871/sixth-annual-salt-river-quilt-show.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.