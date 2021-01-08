Race at Shepherd Mountain Bike Park sells out fast

Progress is on track for the Shepherd Mountain Bike Park, which is good because the Big Mountain Enduro race scheduled for May 2 at the park has already sold out.

Registration for the race started on Jan. 1, and just five days later, Big Mountain Enduro announced on its Facebook page that the race in Ironton had met its capacity.

“That’s pretty cool,” Ironton Mayor Bob Lourwood said on Friday. “There were racers from 20 states that had registered. So that's pretty good, nationwide representation.”

The race at Shepherd Mountain kicks off the five-stop Yeti Cycles Big Mountain Enduro presented by Maxxis series. On the BME website, it says racers can expect brand new trails crafted by Jagged Axe Trail Designs, the mastermind behind the infamous trails at Glorieta Camps, New Mexico.

“This new venue and single-day race will showcase five stages, all pedal transitions, and 3,000 vertical feet of descending throughout some of the most unique and rocky terrain in the Midwest,” the site states.

The park is slated to open in the spring.