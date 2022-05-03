 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Rally at the Mines draws 3,500

  • Updated
  • 0
ORVs returning from a ride during the afternoon

Rally at the Mines on Saturday brings more than 3,000 from the Parkland area and beyond to celebrate and ride off-road vehicles at St. Joe State Park.

 Danielle Thurman

Even with the threat of severe weather, Rally at the Mines, sponsored by Midwest Sports Center in Farmington, drew a large crowd of off-road vehicle (ORV) enthusiasts from around the area and beyond.

The annual event for off-road vehicles returned once again with a hill climb, barrel run, and poker run that benefited the Friends of St. Joe State Park, and a guided night ride that provided donations to the Elvins Food Pantry.

According to Sheri Pratt, service advisor and event coordinator for Midwest Sports Center, about 3,500 people from around the area came out for the weekend, with about 200 people participating on the guided night ride Saturday night.

For the guided ride, participants could either make a monetary donation or donate canned goods. More than $1,700 and 176 canned goods were collected for Elvins Food Pantry. 

The poker run held early afternoon on Saturday benefited the Friends of St. Joe State Park. Friends of St. Joe is the volunteer group that performs trail maintenance and upkeep on the park. The poker run brought in $1,100 total to help with benefit the volunteer group and assist in keeping up with the state park.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

