Ripley County angler swipes rare state record for American eel

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) recently congratulated Carlin Allison of Doniphan on a rare feat — catching a state record American eel. Allison was catfishing on the Current River July 26 when he reeled in the 6-pound, 15-ounce eel on his pole-and-line. This makes the ninth state record fish recorded in 2021.

“I was using skipjack bait, and originally thought I was pulling in a catfish,” recalled Allison. “My buddy and I were out at about 3 that morning, so it was dark outside and I couldn’t see that well, but it put up one heck of a fight!”

Allison said he was about to cut the line after finding the eel at the end, but his friend immediately stopped him.

“I didn’t know what to do with it, but my buddy stopped me and said, ‘Hey, that’s a big eel, hold on!’,” he said. “Sure enough, we looked it up online and it was obvious it was bigger than what was listed.”

The eel was weighed on a certified scale in Doniphan. The previous record as a 4-pound, 8-ounce eel caught on the Meramec River in 1993.