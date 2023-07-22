JEFFERSON CITY – Robertsville State Park will be hosting an exotic kayak trip from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27. Join the park naturalists for a guided interpretive kayak trip on the Meramec River.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age, have experience paddling a kayak on moving water and will learn about the exotic and invasive plants and animals that are altering Missouri’s natural communities in and along the river. The trip begins and ends at Robertsville State Park. Kayaks and shuttles will be provided.

Registration is required, and there is a limit of 10 participants. To register, call Erik Otto at 636-257-3788. There is a fee of $20 per person. Logistics will be sent upon registration.

Robertsville State Park is located eight miles east of I-44 on Route O, near Robertsville.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.