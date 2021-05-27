Rodeo comes to SFC Faigrounds this weekend

This weekend’s Coles Tractor & Equipment Inc. Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association event is the fastest growing PRCA event in Missouri. It’s also the 10th anniversary of the annual rodeo.
The event takes place Friday and Saturday at the St. Francois County Fairgrounds, located at 1450 E. Woodlawn Drive.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate for $12 for adults and $6 for kids 6-12. Kids ages 5 and under are free. Military and first responders receive a $2 discount with valid ID at Friday’s rodeo.
After the gates open at 5:30 p.m., various foods and drinks can be purchased from local vendors. In addition, crafters and artisans will showcase their leatherworks and other products.
Food trucks will provide numerous options for tasty treats. They include Roxy’s Hot Grill, Grandma’s Sugar Shack, Luna’s Shaved Ice and Concessionaire Extraordinaire.
At 6:30 p.m., kids’ games will be offered by Ann Goodman, rodeo co-chairman and the Missouri Rodeo’s Victoria Wilson (MRM) and Molly Below, Missouri Teen rodeo queen. Kids can compete in stick horse races and dummy calf roping. Winners will receive a Hesston Wrangler National Finals commemorative belt buckle. Pony rides and other activities will also take place.
The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Kids’ games start at 6:30 p.m. Blake Skaggs Mini Buckers will perform at Friday evening’s rodeo.
A new JumboTron from Frostview Productions will be available for attendees to catch instant replays of the rodeo.
This year’s PRCA rodeo stock contractor is Universal ProRodeos’ Mark Johnson. Trey Windhorst will emcee the performances each evening with Music Director Ryan Litwin. Ronald Burton will perform as rodeo clown, and trick riding will be done by Dusti Dickerson.
“This is a professional rodeo right here in the area with all the energy, entertainment and professional athletes, both livestock as well as contestants, who compete for earnings leading to circuit finals and the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas ‘where dreams are fulfilled,’” said Mike Hinkebein, local rodeo chairman.
He said the rodeo, which is an affordable, entertaining and family-friendly event for all ages, brings many people to the area to see a professional rodeo here in St. Francois County.
“The rodeo brings something for everyone of all ages to enjoy,” said Hinkebein.
He added that practices will be followed to protect against the spread of contagious viruses “while continuing to support our agricultural youth and way of life in which they are pursuing, whether that is showing livestock or competing in the rodeo.”
Hinkebein added, “For those in the world of the PRCA and all rodeo events, being able to compete again after COVID is amazing.”
He is rodeo chairman of the St. Francois County Fair Board, a not-for-profit organization consisting of 18 volunteer board members who offer their time to promote the agricultural and western way of life for residents of the Parkland.
Hinkebein said the board is pleased to bring the national sport of PRCA to this area.
“We are bringing you a professionally-run event that is family friendly and guaranteed to entertain, thanks to all our partners who support this rodeo in the community,” he said.
Coronavirus concerns canceled many sporting events in 2020 and 2021, and professional rodeo was no exception. Last year in Missouri, all PRCA rodeos but the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo and Coles Tractor & Equipment Inc. PRCA Regional Rodeo in St. Francois County were cancelled.
The local rodeo, established in 2012 to bring more Western lifestyle events to the area, was upgraded to a PRCA event, which is the first and oldest rodeo association.
