Rodeo comes to SFC Faigrounds this weekend

A new JumboTron from Frostview Productions will be available for attendees to catch instant replays of the rodeo.

This year’s PRCA rodeo stock contractor is Universal ProRodeos’ Mark Johnson. Trey Windhorst will emcee the performances each evening with Music Director Ryan Litwin. Ronald Burton will perform as rodeo clown, and trick riding will be done by Dusti Dickerson.

“This is a professional rodeo right here in the area with all the energy, entertainment and professional athletes, both livestock as well as contestants, who compete for earnings leading to circuit finals and the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas ‘where dreams are fulfilled,’” said Mike Hinkebein, local rodeo chairman.

He said the rodeo, which is an affordable, entertaining and family-friendly event for all ages, brings many people to the area to see a professional rodeo here in St. Francois County.

“The rodeo brings something for everyone of all ages to enjoy,” said Hinkebein.

He added that practices will be followed to protect against the spread of contagious viruses “while continuing to support our agricultural youth and way of life in which they are pursuing, whether that is showing livestock or competing in the rodeo.”