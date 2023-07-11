On the premise of "a little can change a lot," a spokesperson for Missouri State Parks, always a proud supporter of veterans, announced this July all proceeds from the Round Up program will be earmarked for events designed specifically with veterans in mind.

“Our Round Up program is fairly new and provides our guests with an easy opportunity to donate to our parks,” said David Kelly, Missouri State Parks director. “All they have to do is round up their total purchase to the nearest dollar.”

Normally the money rounded up will be used at the park where the purchase is made. However, in July all money raised will help fund special events and programs for veterans.

“We appreciate all that our servicemen and women have done and the sacrifices they have made. We would love to be able to provide more events designed with them in mind,” Kelly said. “Funds raised this month will help us do just that.”

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.