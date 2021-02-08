Safety plan urged when hiking

Recently, first responders were called to rescue a woman and seven children when they became disoriented after dark on a trail at the Pickle Springs Natural Area.
About 14 personnel from the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance District, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Wolf Creek and Farmington fire departments were needed for several hours to find the group and carry the woman out on a stretcher in the dark with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees. The woman was treated on the scene and released.
In the winter — with cool to cold weather, along with short and often cloudy days — hikers can be caught off-guard and rapidly create an emergency situation without proper planning while walking the lengthy trails that are popular throughout the Parkland area.
St. Francois County Conservation Agent Clayton Lewis offered some tips on hiking during this time of the year.
“Pickle Springs is probably in the top 10 destinations for hiking in the state,” he said. “It gets a lot of people. If you go hiking, it’s good to have a plan in place similar to hunter safety. You tell people where you’re going, which trail you plan to hike.
"When you go to a conservation area, look at the area information that says how long the trail is, how strenuous it is; a general time it should take to hike it. Give yourself plenty of time to complete the hike.”
Lewis added that there are several good smartphone apps hikers can use to assist in completing their walks safely and without getting lost.
“I use onX maps,” he said. “It uses your phone as a GPS unit. You can create off-grid maps, even if you are out of cell service; you can pull up your exact location and property lines, topography. It can tell you which way you are pointing. There’s other apps out there.”
Another recommendation from Lewis is to have a backpack with gear that includes emergency items such as a flashlight and first aid kit along with bottled water and food.
“Do your best to stay on the trail, don’t go adventuring off, especially if you’re not familiar with the area,” he said.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com