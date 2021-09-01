Sam A. Baker State Park showcases birds of prey program Saturday

Sam A. Baker State Park staff members invite the public to get up close and personal with the awe and wonder of Missouri’s amazing birds of prey at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The World Bird Sanctuary will present this interactive program featuring the spectacular Missouri raptors, such as hawks, owls and falcons.

This free program will be held in the park's amphitheater. Seating is limited so lawn chairs or blankets are encouraged.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Sam A. Baker State Park is located in southeast Missouri, 4 miles north of Patterson on Highway 143 in Wayne County. For more information about the event, please contact Sam A. Baker State Park at 573-856-4411.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

