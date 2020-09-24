Sept. 25: MDC program will provide gardening tips for attracting pollinators

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though it’s only early fall, many gardeners are already thinking about what they’re going to put in the ground next spring.

People who want to see more butterflies and bees in their gardens next year can get information at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Gardening for Pollinators.” This online program will be 10-10:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for people ages 12 and up. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174257

Native plants are good choices for landscaping whether you have a small plot in the city or a large acreage in the country. The butterflies, bees, and other pollinators that are seen at parks, nature centers, and other public areas can often be enticed to your backyard with the proper plantings. These plants provide aesthetic benefits and the insects they attract are beneficial pollinators.