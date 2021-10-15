Shepherd Mountain Bike Park lands another BME race

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After opening in April, Shepherd Mountain Bike Park hosted a BME series race in May for the 2021 season. The park received rave reviews in its debut.

Even though she didn’t start working for the park until June, Cofer was able to attend the race as a spectator.

“I had several friends race in it last year,” she said. “It was pretty awesome.”

She said this year’s event would be even bigger.

“So last year, they did a practice day in a race day,” she explained. “And this year, they're doing two practice days and two race days. So that's exciting.”

Online registration for the 2022 races, including the one at Shepherd Mountain, opens on Jan. 1. Last year, the race sold out in just a few days.

If community members are interested in finding out more about the race, Dave Elkin, who is an event organizer for BME, will be at the Fort Davidson Café on Nov. 5. It will be part of a Friday Night Tap event from 5 p.m. to close, where Cofer will be a guest bartender and $2 of each draft sold will go to the park.

“If people have questions or want more information, that's going to be a really good time to chat with the people that are doing it,” she said.

The bike park will also have an open house on Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be free shuttle rides to the top and guided hikes on the climbing trail, plus music, hot beverages, and snacks at the pavilion from 4-8 p.m. At the Wheel House, there will also be presentation by Ironton Mayor Bob Lourwood and the Iron Dogz food truck. Mountain bikers in costume will also get a free prize.

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.