Shepherd Mountain Bike Park lands another BME race

Big Mountain Enduro racing will be returning to Shepherd Mountain Bike Park.
The race series will once again start its season in Ironton.
It was announced on Wednesday that the race will be May 14-15 in 2022.
“We're really excited,” said Lacee Cofer, the new director of operations for Shepherd Mountain Bike Park. “It's a pretty big deal to be part of the Big Mountain Enduro (BME) series.
"The other parks are in Utah, Colorado, all out west. So this is just confirming the kind of reputation that we're getting in the mountain biking community as a legitimate and challenging mountain bike park.”
The other races next season will be in Big Sky, Montana (June 25-26), Durango Purgatory, Colorado (July 16-17), Brian Head, Utah (August 27-28), and Bend/Mt. Bachelor, Oregon (Sept. 17-18).
“Coming off a successful year of racing in the U.S., the Big Mountain Enduro has put together another incredible event calendar for 2022 and the buzz around the series couldn’t be any hotter,” the BME announcement said. “This past race season included five sold-out events at diverse venues across the country encompassing every mix of riding you could imagine, along with some of the most technical tracks the U.S. gravity race scene has witnessed in decades.”
After opening in April, Shepherd Mountain Bike Park hosted a BME series race in May for the 2021 season. The park received rave reviews in its debut.
Even though she didn’t start working for the park until June, Cofer was able to attend the race as a spectator.
“I had several friends race in it last year,” she said. “It was pretty awesome.”
She said this year’s event would be even bigger.
“So last year, they did a practice day in a race day,” she explained. “And this year, they're doing two practice days and two race days. So that's exciting.”
Online registration for the 2022 races, including the one at Shepherd Mountain, opens on Jan. 1. Last year, the race sold out in just a few days.
If community members are interested in finding out more about the race, Dave Elkin, who is an event organizer for BME, will be at the Fort Davidson Café on Nov. 5. It will be part of a Friday Night Tap event from 5 p.m. to close, where Cofer will be a guest bartender and $2 of each draft sold will go to the park.
“If people have questions or want more information, that's going to be a really good time to chat with the people that are doing it,” she said.
The bike park will also have an open house on Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be free shuttle rides to the top and guided hikes on the climbing trail, plus music, hot beverages, and snacks at the pavilion from 4-8 p.m. At the Wheel House, there will also be presentation by Ironton Mayor Bob Lourwood and the Iron Dogz food truck. Mountain bikers in costume will also get a free prize.
