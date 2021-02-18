Shepherd Mountain Bike Park preview postponed

Community members wanting to get a sneak peek of Shepherd Mountain Bike Park will have to wait a week.

Thanks to this week’s wintry weather, the special preview of the bike park scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Feb. 27 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

The park is scheduled to open to the public on April 3, but it will not be open to riders for the event.

Organizer Toni Erpenbach said they wanted to have the event “to make the local public aware of the park and at least one of the soon-to-be-famous features: the corkscrew.”

There will be free Hummer rides to see the corkscrew, which is a challenging section of the black trail that’s expected to become famous among downhill trail riders.

The rides will run hourly with 20 spots available each time. To reserve one of the remaining spots, contact Erpenbach at 573-701-5706 or at tonierpenbach@gmail.com.

If you had already reserved a spot for the original date, your spot is still reserved for Feb. 27. But if your schedule will not allow you to participate on the new date, you can reach out to Erpenbach to let her know.

At the event, there will also be free hot dogs, s’mores, and drinks.