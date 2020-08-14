Show off archery skills, win spot in hunt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The top prize is a season-long spot in a managed hunt. If that sounds appealing to you, then you’ll want to sign up for the upcoming archery tournament.

Farmington Parks & Recreation is offering the opportunity for local residents to show off their archery skills in a tournament set for Aug. 30 starting at 10 a.m. All ages are welcome to participate.

Jake LaHay, aquatic and fitness coordinator at the civic center, said the tournament is a “great chance for local archers to show off their archery skills, all of which have a chance at winning a spot in the city’s managed deer hunt that will run during Missouri’s archery season.”

Archery is one of the oldest sports that is still practiced today. According to WorldArchery.org, evidence of ancient archers has been found around the world and likely dates back to the Stone Age – around 20,000 BC.

This archery tournament includes spots for bow, traditional, open and youth classes. (For bow hunters, a stabilizer can be no longer than 12” from the back of the riser.)

The tournament takes place at Farmington’s archery range on Pimville Road. This is the second year for the event.