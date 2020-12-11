Soenksen receives national award

Michelle Soenksen, interpretive resource specialist III at Sam A. Baker State Park in Patterson, is the recipient of the 2020 Master Front-line Interpreter Award from the National Association for Interpretation (NAI).

The award was presented during the 2020 NAI virtual national conference streaming last month. The annual conferences provide participants with professional skills and ideas and networking opportunities with others in the fields of environmental, cultural, historical, and recreational resources interpretation. This year’s conference focuses on the theme of “Virtually: New Beginnings."

The Master Front-line Interpreter award is presented to an NAI member who has worked for five or more years in the profession and whose current duties are at least 60% front-line interpretation. Must demonstrate a mastery of interpretive techniques, program development, and design of creative projects. Michelle is one of two recipients for this year’s award.

Soenksen has a lengthy resume includes interpretive work, at four Missouri state parks and as a college instructor, all of which gave her a wide array of experiences.