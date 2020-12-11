Soenksen receives national award

Michelle Soenksen, interpretive resource specialist III at Sam A. Baker State Park in Patterson, is the recipient of the 2020 Master Front-line Interpreter Award from the National Association for Interpretation (NAI).
The award was presented during the 2020 NAI virtual national conference streaming last month. The annual conferences provide participants with professional skills and ideas and networking opportunities with others in the fields of environmental, cultural, historical, and recreational resources interpretation. This year’s conference focuses on the theme of “Virtually: New Beginnings."
The Master Front-line Interpreter award is presented to an NAI member who has worked for five or more years in the profession and whose current duties are at least 60% front-line interpretation. Must demonstrate a mastery of interpretive techniques, program development, and design of creative projects. Michelle is one of two recipients for this year’s award.
Soenksen has a lengthy resume includes interpretive work, at four Missouri state parks and as a college instructor, all of which gave her a wide array of experiences.
According to the press release, what is really important is that she has touched people with her interpretation. Her passion for the resource and her genuine caring for her audience shines through. She is not just going through the motions. Interpretation is so much more than just a job for her. It is truly “who she is”, not just “what she does”.
"Michelle is a quiet force in interpretation," the press release states. "Without fanfare, she builds strong programs on that foundation. She is very organized and versatile. She had to have flexibility in style and subject matter to make those valuable connections with her audiences.
"She thrived as an interpreter and mentor. Knowing what it was like as a seasonal interpreter herself, she made hiring her own seasonal park staff and training other DNR staff a memorable experience. Like many of us, she made the most with what she had. This often included a smaller than adequate budget. Michelle is strong in spirit. Despite personal and professional adversity, Michelle has never lost her spirit or her passion. Michelle’s legacy endures as an interpreter and mentor."
The National Association for Interpretation (NAI) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) professional association for those involved in the interpretation of natural and cultural heritage resources in settings such as parks, zoos, museums, nature centers, aquaria, botanical gardens, and historical sites.
For more than 50 years, NAI and its parent organizations have encouraged networking, training, and collaboration among members and partners in support of our mission: inspiring leadership and excellence to advance heritage interpretation as a profession.
NAI’s growing network of members includes volunteers, docents, interpreters, naturalists, historians, rangers, park guards, guides, tour operators, program directors, consultants, academicians, planners, suppliers, and institutions. NAI has 7,000 members in more than 30 countries with three international affiliate organizations: NAI-Greece, NAI-Korea, and NAI-China. For more information about the NAI or the Professional Awards, visit www.interpnet.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!