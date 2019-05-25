Hunters and anglers can add fresh wild game and fish to their Memorial Day menus. The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds Missourians that squirrel and black bass seasons open today the Saturday before Memorial Day.
SQUIRRELS
The open season on eastern gray and fox squirrels runs through Feb. 15, 2020. Allowed hunting methods are shotguns, rifles, and other legal firearm methods, as well as archery equipment, slingshots, or atlatls. The daily limit for hunting and trapping is 10 and the possession limit is 20. Hunters can harvest squirrels with the following permits: Archery Hunting, Daily Small Game, Small Game Hunting and Fishing, and Small Game Hunting.
Squirrels may also be harvested with cage-type traps during the hunting season as long as hunters have valid permits. Traps must be labeled with the hunter’s full name and address, or Conservation Number, be attended daily, and have an opening 144 square inches or smaller.
BLACK BASS
Anglers may catch and keep black bass, such as largemouth, smallmouth, spotted/Kentucky bass, May 25 through Feb. 29, 2020, in most streams south of the Missouri River. Black bass can be caught and released legally throughout the year anywhere in Missouri, and legal-sized bass may be kept all year long from impoundments statewide. In most state waters, the daily limit on black bass is six. Fish taken from most rivers and streams must be 12 inches long. Additional specific regulations may apply to specific waters or areas. Anglers must have a valid fishing permit or be exempt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.