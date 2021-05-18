Squirrel season starts this weekend

Springtime is one of my favorite times of year. Turkeys are gobbling, mushrooms are popping up, and fish start biting. It is a nice change of pace from the several months of cold winter.

As the month of May rolls around there are several ways to get out and enjoy the outdoors. Turkey season is coming to an end, but that is not the end of the spring hunting season.

One way to get out and enjoy springtime is squirrel hunting. If you have the opportunity to take a new hunter out in the woods, squirrel hunting is a great way to teach valuable lessons in the woods. It doesn’t take a lot of equipment to start squirrel hunting, either.

Squirrel season opens on the fourth Saturday in May, which is May 22 this year, and closes on Feb. 15. The daily limit for squirrels is 10, with a possession limit of 20. Common firearms used for harvesting squirrels are small caliber rifles, such as a .22 long rifle, and shotguns.

Remember, if using a shotgun, that it must have a plug so that the shotgun is not capable of holding more than three rounds in the magazine and chamber combined. A small-game hunting permit is required to pursue squirrels unless an individual falls under one of the permit exemptions.