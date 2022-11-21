St. Francois State Park closes for managed deer hunt

St. Francois State Park will be closed beginning Dec. 1, while the park team prepares for a managed deer hunt to be held there Dec. 3-4.

Only the park team and preselected hunters will be allowed in the park during the hunt. For everyone’s safety, the park will be closed these four days to day-use visitors and campers.

St. Francois State Park is located at 8920 U.S. Highway 67N in Bonne Terre. For more information, call the park office at 573-358-2173.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.