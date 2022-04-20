St. Francois State Park hosts Stories 'n' Stones event Saturday

Team members at St. Francois State Park are inviting the public to enjoy an evening of storytelling and stone tools presented by Marilyn and Larry Kinsella in the campground amphitheater 7-8 p.m. Saturday. Marilyn will share Native American stories and Larry will demonstrate use of the tools from the stories.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

St. Francois State Park is located 5 miles north of Bonne Terre at 8920 US 67. For more information about the event, call the park at 573-358-2173.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

