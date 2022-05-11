St. Francois State Park schedules bluegrass jam session

Are you looking for some toe-tapping fun? Join local bluegrass players at St. Francois State Park at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, as they play some of their favorite tunes.

The jam session will be held in the campground amphitheater. St. Francois State Park is located at 8920 US Highway 67 in Bonne Terre. For more information, call the park office at 573-358-2173.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0