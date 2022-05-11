 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

St. Francois State Park schedules bluegrass jam session

  • 0
WEB St. Francois State Park sign
File photo

Are you looking for some toe-tapping fun? Join local bluegrass players at St. Francois State Park at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, as they play some of their favorite tunes.

The jam session will be held in the campground amphitheater. St. Francois State Park is located at 8920 US Highway 67 in Bonne Terre. For more information, call the park office at 573-358-2173.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rally at the Mines draws 3,500

Rally at the Mines draws 3,500

Even with the threat of severe weather, Rally at the Mines, sponsored by Midwest Sports Center in Farmington, drew a large crowd of off-road v…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News