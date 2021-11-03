St. Joe State Park closed Saturday, Sunday

Anyone planning to take advantage of crisp fall weather and the changing colors of the leaves will need to stay away from St. Joe State Park this weekend. The 8,243-acre park will be closed for managed deer hunting.

To safely and effectively manage the deer population in some state parks, Missouri State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation periodically coordinate efforts to hold managed deer hunts.

St. Joe State Park, popular for its paved walking/biking paths, hiking trails, UTV trails, equestrian trails, campgrounds, picnic pavilions and fishing lakes, is one of seven Missouri-run parks to be closed this weekend.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation website regarding managed hunts, at St. Joe State Park, up to 80 hunters could be drawn from a lottery to bag a total of three deer, but only one deer with antlers. They must also take and check-in two antlerless deer before taking an antlered deer.

The deer can be bagged with firearms — centerfire, shotguns with slugs and air-powered guns only. The state's application period to be eligible for the drawing is throughout the month of July.