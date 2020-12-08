St. Joe State Park to close Saturday, Sunday for deer hunt

To safely and effectively manage the deer population in some state parks, managed deer hunts are held in a coordinated effort between the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ division of State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation.

St. Joe State Park is one of the nine, and will be temporarily closed Saturday and Sunday.

The other eight are:

Bennett Spring State Park – Dec. 8-9

Mark Twain State Park – Dec. 12-13

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park – Dec. 12-13

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and Historic Site – Dec. 12-13

Ha Ha Tonka State Park – Dec. 12-13

Knob Noster State Park – Dec. 12-13

Pomme de Terre (Hermitage Only) – Dec. 12-13

Truman State Park – Dec. 12-13

Before heading to a Missouri state park, check the Park and Site Status Map at mostateparks.com for any temporary closures that may impact your visit.