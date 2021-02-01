State museum to discuss Missouri's Santa Fe Trail

Missouri State Museum invites the public to attend a virtual program, Missouri's Santa Fe Trail at 200, as part of its ongoing “Landing After Hours” series at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3 on the Missouri State Museum Facebook page: facebook.com/MissouriStateMuseum/

Just a month after Missouri officially became a state, William Bucknell and his companions loaded up and headed from Franklin, Missouri, to Santa Fe. Their excursion helped to open trade between the United States and Mexico. This new trade route would also lead to war, expanded national boundaries and an array of legends.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This program will explore the history of the Santa Fe Trail as it commemorates its bicentennial, and will take viewers to some of the remaining sites along the trail in Missouri.

The Missouri State Museum’s “Landing After Hours” events are held the first Wednesday of each month.

For more information about the event, call the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0