Ste. Gen Co. attractions host public meetings

Representatives from Missouri State Parks are inviting the public to attend two separate informational meetings on Thursday, July 8, concerning Hawn State Park and Felix Valle State Historic Site, both places in Ste. Genevieve County.

The public meeting for the Felix Valle House State Historic Site hosts public will begin at 4 p.m. at the Dr. Shaw House Gallery located at 198 Merchant St. in Ste. Genevieve.

Representatives from the site will provide updates and answer questions. The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the historic site and its operations. Felix Valle House State Historic Site is located at the corner of Second and Merchant streets in Ste. Genevieve. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-883-7102.

The Hawn State Park public meeting will begin afterward, at 6 p.m. at the park's shelter in the day use area. Like the Felix Valle House meeting, park representatives share information and answer any questions the public might have. Hawn State Park is located at 12096 Park Dr., Ste. Genevieve. For more information, contact the park at 573-883-3603.