Ste. Gen Co. attractions host public meetings

Representatives from Missouri State Parks are inviting the public to attend two separate informational meetings on Thursday, July 8, concerning Hawn State Park and Felix Valle State Historic Site, both places in Ste. Genevieve County.
The public meeting for the Felix Valle House State Historic Site hosts public will begin at 4 p.m. at the Dr. Shaw House Gallery located at 198 Merchant St. in Ste. Genevieve.
Representatives from the site will provide updates and answer questions. The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the historic site and its operations. Felix Valle House State Historic Site is located at the corner of Second and Merchant streets in Ste. Genevieve. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-883-7102.
The Hawn State Park public meeting will begin afterward, at 6 p.m. at the park's shelter in the day use area. Like the Felix Valle House meeting, park representatives share information and answer any questions the public might have. Hawn State Park is located at 12096 Park Dr., Ste. Genevieve. For more information, contact the park at 573-883-3603.
Officials with Missouri State Parks say they value public input, and these informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.
For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.
The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns.
For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.