Trailblazers of suffrage to be highlighted Jan. 6

Missouri women have a long history of pushing the state and the nation to give women suffrage. Join staff as they look at the trailblazing women of the 19th and 20th centuries who influenced, petitioned, sued and protested to give women the right to vote. Staff will examine the origins and national scope of the women’s suffrage movement in the mid-to-late 19th century and look at how women from Missouri influenced our nation’s ideas on women’s suffrage. The program will highlight trailblazing women who organized and participated in the important Golden Lane protest of 1916 and what Missouri women did after ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920.