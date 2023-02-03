The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks recently announced the 2023 grant application round for the Recreational Trails Program is now open.

These grants are available to cities, counties and nonprofit organizations to be used to create motorized and non-motorized trails for recreational use. Federal agencies can also apply for funding for motorized trails.

For more information about this program, to download the grant application and to register for a grant application workshop, visit mostateparks.com/page/61220/recreational-trails-program-rtp-grants.

For questions, contact the grants management team at mspgrants@dnr.mo.gov. The application deadline is Feb. 16.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.