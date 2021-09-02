Two-headed snake to get Sweet 16 party

Little Acorns: Nature's Storytime (Virtual), 10 – 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and

10 – 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and Babes in the Woods: Nature's Storytime (Virtual) at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday

Everyone loves a good story, and we have plenty of them here at the Cape Nature Center. You and your little one can watch and listen as our Naturalist reads a couple nature stories. This program is designed for children six years old and younger but is open to all ages.

Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods programs are designed to help children learn about the natural world through hands on experiences, crafts, and focused free-play activities.

All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. To ensure the safety of all, in-person programs require family groups to practice social distancing, and masks are strongly recommended. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include:

Stay home if you’re sick

Wash hands with soap and water and/or use hand sanitizer.

Be considerate of others.

Questions about these events and all others can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.