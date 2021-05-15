Updated MDC website gives users new look and easier navigation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We also added a section on the homepage that highlights online methods and other alternatives to doing business with MDC in person,” said Cloyd. “We know more people are doing more and more online instead of in person, especially after more than a year of COVID-19-related restrictions.”

Cloyd added that new website also provides a better user experience on mobile devices, specifically Android devices. “Some Android users reported having navigation issues on our existing website, so we wanted to ensure the new site works smoothly on all devices,” he explained.

According to Cloyd, the number-one goal of the MDC website is to have as many visitors complete the tasks they came to the site for as quickly and easily as possibly. “With a site as large as ours, it can be hard to achieve, but we regularly review and use public feedback to make improvements to the site.”

He noted that MDC staff use input from the website’s public comment form and regular website survey results to determine changes and priorities when working on the website.

“During the redesign project, we got approximately 150 public volunteers to help us with all aspects of the new site,” Cloyd explained. “They did a series of site-organization exercises, took specific surveys to provide feedback on existing pain points, and also tested the new site for any issues or problems. Of the public testers, an overwhelming majority preferred the look and organization of the new site. They felt it was easier to accomplish what they wanted to.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0