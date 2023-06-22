Washington State Park will host the Great American Campout from 2-8 p.m. Saturday.

Events for the day include the following:

• Petroglyph Tour – 2 p.m. at Petroglyph Site: Washington State Park team members will offer a tour of the petroglyphs, the park's history carved in stone! Learn about the Mississippian-era carvings, the culture and community who created them, and possible interpretations. Enjoy a short walk on a covered walkway with interpretive panels highlighting the cultural features.

• Wild Edibles – 4 p.m. at Big River Day-Use Area: Learn how to identify Missouri's edible wild plants in a fun, informational program.

• Survival Games – 7 p.m. at Campground Amphitheater: Enjoy an action-packed collection of challenges and games with your family. See if you have what it takes survive in the wild!

Washington State Park is located at 13041 State Highway 104 in De Soto. For more information, contact the park at 636-586-5768.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.