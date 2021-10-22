Washington State Park hosts public information meeting

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Washington State Park on Saturday. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the campground amphitheater.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and its operations. Representatives from the park will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Washington State Park is located 10 miles south of De Soto and 15 miles north of Potosi on Highway 21. For more information about the meeting, call Washington State Park at 636-586-5768.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

