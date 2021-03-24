WATCH NOW: Missouri Whitewater Championships overcomes challenges

The Missouri Whitewater Championships on Sunday at Millstream Gardens and Silvermines Recreation Area looked different than past years, but competitors were excited to be out and together.
"Everything went pretty well, although it was a different type of race with a different kind of complexity," Jim Warren said. "We had never done a series of three races over the full length of the river before, so we had to figure out some new things to get volunteers at the right place at the right time, and provide safety over six miles of river."
Warren said, they were very worried about river levels after getting an inch and a half of rain midweek.
"Jim made some spot-on projections that prompted the race committee to postpone the downriver races from Saturday to Sunday," Scott Swafford said. "That made all the difference.
"It's unfortunate that the team of Iowa State University paddlers, who come to race every year, had to leave before they could make race runs."
Warren said the date change caused about on third of participants to drop out including those from Iowa and several local competitors.
"But if we had proceeded with the race on Saturday, we would have had different problems," Warren said. "Note that actually some parts of the river are easier at the Saturday level than the Sunday level, but mistakes are much harder to recover from, and the safety folks would have been over tasked with rescues with higher river levels and stronger flows."
Despite the date change Swafford said it is remarkable how seamlessly the event came together.
"But trust me, the behind the scenes work that makes these races go smoothly every year is the result of meticulous planning," Swafford said. "Boater safety is paramount. Efficient race logistics and volunteer recruitment are critical."
Both Swafford and Warren agreed this year was a lot easier to plan without the slalom which usually takes more than 100 volunteers to set up.
Warren said, even though it is a lot of work and planning everyone missed the slalom.
"Here's hoping that things will return to normal next year and that we'll be able to get back to the slalom race," Swafford said. "I can't imagine at this point that it wouldn't happen, but I don't want to jinx it. The slalom runs are exciting for racers and spectators alike."
Warren said, he raced the Lower Saint Francis Sunday. He said he made a few mistakes but nothing serious, no rolls, no swims so it was a success as far as he is concerned.
"I'm not much of a competitor, but I did finish third, out of three boats in my class," Warren joked.
Swafford said in the end he had a good run and stayed upright and mostly dry.
"Good enough in an open canoe, but the bailing I had to do below the major drops cost me the race," Swafford said. "Water in a canoe is the enemy of speed. Congratulations to my competitors who kept water out their boats."
Swafford said it was wonderful to see many of the core group of paddlers he has befriended over his 29 years attending the races.
"A lot of folks were missing, but it was good medicine for those of us who could make it," Swafford said. "Beautiful water, beautiful weather, beautiful people. It was good for the soul."
Warren said, so many folks came out for the races whether they were participating or not, just to paddle on a great weekend and see everyone.
"I'd just like to say that we really appreciate the support we get from all the folks in Fredericktown," Swafford said. "My friends and I have visited your town every year for 30 years running. It’s always been a pleasure."
