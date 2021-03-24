WATCH NOW: Missouri Whitewater Championships overcomes challenges

The Missouri Whitewater Championships on Sunday at Millstream Gardens and Silvermines Recreation Area looked different than past years, but competitors were excited to be out and together.

"Everything went pretty well, although it was a different type of race with a different kind of complexity," Jim Warren said. "We had never done a series of three races over the full length of the river before, so we had to figure out some new things to get volunteers at the right place at the right time, and provide safety over six miles of river."

Warren said, they were very worried about river levels after getting an inch and a half of rain midweek.

"Jim made some spot-on projections that prompted the race committee to postpone the downriver races from Saturday to Sunday," Scott Swafford said. "That made all the difference.

"It's unfortunate that the team of Iowa State University paddlers, who come to race every year, had to leave before they could make race runs."

Warren said the date change caused about on third of participants to drop out including those from Iowa and several local competitors.