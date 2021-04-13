WATCH NOW: Park Hills celebrates official Donnely-LaMear Trailhead opening

"St. Joe is well known for its trails and ORV use, but there's a little bit of something for everyone within the park," said Stith. "In addition to those ORV trails, we have equestrian trails; bicycle trails; mountain bike trails; hiking trails; kayaking; swimming; fishing; there's a shooting range; there's camping. There's even an RC (remote control) flying field.

"So it's a very complex facility with a lot of moving parts, and so I'm going to, again, go back and say thank you for the staff for 2020," he mentioned.

Stith went on to explain that park officials are anticipating great things resulting from the trailhead addition.

"We're really predicting that this is going to be a very busy, busy place; this spot right here," he said. "We anticipate that it will get a lot of use and become a very, very popular way to access the park, and we're really looking forward to that. We're looking forward to the partnership and the continued collaboration with the City of Park Hills, and I'd just like to thank them for their efforts in that regard and all of their staff as well [for their help] in this development."

Park Hills Leadington Chamber of Commerce Vice President Ronni Conley closed out the ceremony, explaining the chamber's confidence in the trailhead as an attraction that will bring more visitors to the area.