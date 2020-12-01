Waterfowl hunts in COVID Red Level

In response to increasing cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced that all managed waterfowl hunts are designated COVID Red Level. The announcement took effect Nov. 25.

The moved is based on the recent Executive Order 20-19 from Governor Mike Parson extending the state of emergency in Missouri through March 31, 2021, along with consultations with local health departments, and concern for staff and public safety.

Earlier this year, MDC modified the 2020-2021 waterfowl managed hunt process to assure the safety of hunters and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. MDC set the following procedural levels for each conservation area: Red (most restrictive), Orange, Yellow, and Green (least restrictive).

The move to COVID Red Level applies to all managed waterfowl hunts at the following MDC conservation areas: B.K. Leach, Columbia Bottom, Duck Creek, Eagle Bluffs, Fountain Grove, Four Rivers, Grand Pass, Marais Temps Clair, Montrose, Nodaway Valley, Otter Slough, Ted Shanks, and Ten Mile Pond.

Under COVID Red Level, the following apply: