Weather permitting, First Day Hikes offered around the Parkland

One of the perks of living in the Parkland is … all the parks. And New Year’s Day, local citizens have the advantage of many choices when it comes to participating in their first hikes of 2022.

As Missouri State Parks in every corner of the state ready to participate in the nationwide First Day Hike initiative, staff at Hawn, Johnson's Shut-Ins, St. Francois, St. Joe, Taum Sauk and Washington state parks are gearing up for guided, beginner hikes through the forested terrain in this neck of the Ozarks on Saturday ... if the weather holds out.

"Right, this activity is of course dependent on the weather," said Eric Gregory, St. Joe State Parks natural resources manager, indicating it was safe to say all the First Day Hike participants in the Missouri State Park system were taking a wait-and-see attitude regarding the rain forecast for New Year’s Day. “But even if we have to cancel it, we’ll have plenty of events at St. Joe State Park in the coming year, many of them new. I hope to get the schedule put together by the end of January and announce it on our Facebook page.”

But if the weather holds out, as many as 34 state parks and historic sites across Missouri will have hikers on a variety of trails, covering distances up to 7 ½ miles.

Registration is required for all hikes and a signup link is available: https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/Activities/Search.aspx. A complete list of Missouri state parks with guided First Day Hikes and other related activities is available at mostateparks.com/FirstDayHikes.

HAWN STATE PARK | STE. GENEVIEVE

Hawn State Park’s First Day Hike will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. on White Oaks Trail and follow White Connector 2 to a portion of Whispering Pines Trail along Pickle Creek, then take White Connector 1 back to White Oaks Trail. The moderately rugged, hike is about three miles long, about two hours to hike, and is not ADA or stroller accessible.

Hikers should meet at the White Oaks Trailhead and bring water, snacks, sturdy footwear and warm clothes. Pets on a leash are allowed, and children are encouraged to attend.

Hawn State Park is located 20 miles west of Ste. Genevieve in Ste. Genevieve County, 12096 Park Drive. The White Oaks Trailhead is located at the park entrance by the stop sign at the end of Highway 144. For more information or to check the status of the hike, call the park at 573-883-3603.

JOHNSON'S SHUT-INS STATE PARK | MIDDLE BROOK

This First Day Hike on the 2-mile Horseshoe Glade Trail will start the morning off with free doughnuts and coffee at the Black River Center at 9 a.m. The guided hike will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Shut-Ins Trailhead by the River Store and last about two and a half hours. This moderately difficult hike, offers one of the best views in the park, but hikers will want to be sure to wear sturdy shoes, dress warmly in layers, and bring plenty of water and snacks. This event is free and open to all ages. Pets are allowed but must be kept on a leash.

For more information or to check the status of the hike, contact the park naturalist at 573-546-2450, ext. 1003. The park is located at 148 Taum Sauk Trail, Middle Brook.

ST. FRANCOIS STATE PARK | BONNE TERRE

For this two and a half hour, 3.15 mile hike, participants should meet at the Swimming Deer Trailhead located in the park campground before 1 p.m. The trail travels in the river bottom, along bluffs overlooking the Big River, and through the woods. It is considered moderately difficult.

Hikers should wear good hiking shoes, dress appropriately for the weather, and bring water and snacks. Leashed dogs are welcome provided they are cleaned up after and are respectful to other hikers and dogs. The showerhouse restrooms and drinking fountain will be closed. Vault toilets are available in the campground. The hike is free and open to all ages.

If the threat of inclement weather is forecasted, visitors should call the park office at 573-358-2173 for any updates. St. Francois State Park is located at 8920 U.S. 67 N., Bonne Terre.

ST. JOE STATE PARK | PARK HILLS

Hikers who meet before 10 a.m. at the Monsanto Lake Parking Area will be taken on the Lakeview Trail, which is 1.25 miles and consists of both paved and natural surfaces. Staff will be on hand to lead the hike and answer any questions about the park's natural or cultural history.

Participants should wear boots or tennis shoes and dress for the weather. The hike is open to all ages, although strollers are not allowed past the paved portion of the trail. Friendly, leashed pets are welcome. Weather permitting, the hike may be shortened due to temperature, or cancelled in case of heavy rain.

For more information about this free event or to check the status of the hike, call the park office at 573-431-1069. St. Joe State Park is located at 2800 Pimville Road, Park Hills.

TAUM SAUK MOUNTAIN STATE PARK | IRONTON

Taum Sauk Mountain State Park’s First Day Hike will be led on the Mina Sauk Falls Trail. Participants will meet at the Mina Sauk Falls trailhead before the 1 p.m. hike before heading to the state's high point and then to Mina Sauk Falls, about three miles long and strenuous in rating.

The park is located on Route CC, Ironton, and participants can check the status of the hike by calling 573-546-2450.

WASHINGTON STATE PARK | DE SOTO

Hikers who meet at Washington State Park’s Thunderbird Lodge at 1 p.m. for this "Hike, Bike and Trike"-themed event will have a choice of either taking part in an interpreter-led, guided hike along the base of the rugged 1,000 Steps Trail, or they can bring any human-powered wheeled equipment such as a bicycle, tricycle or stroller to pedal or walk along the Big River Day-Use Area/Shelter #2 access road. Both groups will meet up at Shelter #2, where snacks will be provided.

Each option is about a half-mile to the shelter location. The 1,000 Steps Trail portion is only for hiking. The 1,000 Steps Trail option is a natural trail hiking surface, whereas the Big River Day-Use Area/Shelter 2 access road is a vehicle road surface (for all equipment or a more accessible hiking option). Motorized vehicles, including ATVs, will not be permitted on this road during the event.

This event is free and open to all ages. Participants are encouraged to dress accordingly for this outdoor experience. For more information or to check the status of the event, call the park office at 636-586-5768. Washington State Park is located at 13041 Highway 104, De Soto.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.