When everywhere else is closed ... fish the day away

"Being on the river or sitting on a pond bank helps me escape, which can be difficult when we are attached to technology 24/7," Bales said. "I think it is healthy to just focus the mind on one thing, catching the big fish, instead of trying to constantly muli-task, like I often do at work or home."

Bales has two daughters, Gemma, 5, and Karli, 2. While little sister is still a little young, big sister has been fishing for a while.

"Gemma has been fishing with me since a very early age and it is important to me that she has a love for the outdoors and a passion for conservation, things my dad shared with me," Bales said. "It is fun to pass on a life skill that I have learned and that I know will provide some education and entertainment for my girls outside of a screen."

Bales said her advice to other parents who want to teach their kids to fish would be to keep your expectations to an appropriate age level and attention span.

"When I take Gemma with me, I let her carry her fishing pole and pink tackle box," Bales said. "We dig up worms together before we go and talk about different things fish eat. I try to keep the trips short, especially if we aren't catching many fish, and take a few snacks."