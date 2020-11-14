Who has the Best Buck?

The year — 2020 — has been a year of cancellations and changes but not for the Daily Journal and one of our most popular contests.

The Daily Journal Best Buck Contest is back.

This year, the first place winner will receive a 2020 Suzuki King Quad 400 valued at $6,929, courtesy of Midwest Sports Center in Farmington.

dealer-logo1.jpg Midwest Sports Center

Entries for the contest, sponsored by Midwest Sports Center, will be taken beginning on Monday.

There’s no rush. Entries will be accepted until Dec. 6. Just go to www.dailyjournalonline.com and look for the contest tab or click on Best Buck Contest. Upload the photo of you and your buck harvested this year.

Then on Dec. 7, voting will begin and run through Dec. 21. The winner will be announced Dec. 22.

The hunter whose photo gets the most votes will be taking home the new ATV. The second place winner will receive a $500 Visa gift card courtesy of Sam Scism Ford Lincoln and a $250 gift card from Hoods Discount Home Center. The third place winner will receive a $250 gift card from Hoods Discount Home Center.

The Daily Journal began the Best Buck Contest in 2016.